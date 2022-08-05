Blackhawks' Preseason Game in Milwaukee Sold Out, According to Team

By Ryan Taylor

Blackhawks' preseason game in Milwaukee sold out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The “Home Away from Home,” 2022 series game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild in the Deer District is already sold out, according to the team. 

The Blackhawks released their preseason schedule on Wednesday, announcing six games and one special one. They announced the team will play a home game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. versus the Minnesota Wild. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We’re excited to bring the Blackhawks experience to our fans outside of Chicago, and we can’t think of a better place to start than our incredible neighbors to the north,” Jaime Faulkner said, President of Business Operations for the Blackhawks. “We’re hard at work designing a gameday fans won’t want to miss as the first NHL team to bring a game to Fiserv Forum in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and BMO.”  

Training camp for the Hawks begins Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Fifth Third Arena. All practices are expected to be open to the general public. 

Local

Calumet City 37 mins ago

Photos: See Inside a New Indoor Water Park Coming to Calumet City

Arlington Heights 1 hour ago

Could the Bears' New Stadium in Arlington Heights Cost Taxpayers? New Proposal Aims to Prevent It

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us