Blackhawks' Preseason Game in Milwaukee Sold Out, According to Team

Blackhawks' preseason game in Milwaukee sold out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The “Home Away from Home,” 2022 series game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild in the Deer District is already sold out, according to the team.

The Blackhawks released their preseason schedule on Wednesday, announcing six games and one special one. They announced the team will play a home game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. versus the Minnesota Wild.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We are officially sold out! See you in Wisconsin Hawks fans 🧀 https://t.co/1SOu35CQ5m — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 5, 2022

“We’re excited to bring the Blackhawks experience to our fans outside of Chicago, and we can’t think of a better place to start than our incredible neighbors to the north,” Jaime Faulkner said, President of Business Operations for the Blackhawks. “We’re hard at work designing a gameday fans won’t want to miss as the first NHL team to bring a game to Fiserv Forum in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and BMO.”

Training camp for the Hawks begins Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Fifth Third Arena. All practices are expected to be open to the general public.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.