Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Exits After 2nd Period Vs. Tampa Bay

The Blackhawks announced at the start of the third period against Tampa Bay on Tuesday that Patrick Kane would not return to the game. The team called it a medical update, so it appears to be injury-related.

Kane recorded two shots on goal and logged 12:57 of ice time through two periods before exiting. He leads the Blackhawks with 27 points this season.

I'm not sure if it's correlated, but Kane did take a hit to the right leg late in the game on Sunday from San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov and was seen wincing on the bench. He believed he was going to be "alright" before getting checked out by the training staff.

Patrick Kane is on the ice for morning skate. He appeared to injure his right knee late in the game on Sunday but was able to return and play another shift.



He said after the game he thought he’d be fine but he hadn’t gotten checked out by trainers yet. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/veiH4WPn7m — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 3, 2023

