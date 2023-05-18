Bill That Would Make School Meals Free For All in Illinois Passes House, Senate

Legislation that would make school meals free for all students in Illinois has passed both the House and the Senate, paving the way for the bill's likely passage.

The "Healthy School Meals For All" legislation would provide state funding to Illinois schools to improve their offerings of healthy meals, while maximizing use of an existing federal program.

Advocates say the expansion of free meals for all students both combats hunger and helps reduce the stigma students often face when qualifying for free or reduced lunch programs.

Minnesota, Colorado, Maine, New Mexico and California have all passed similar legislation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure free school meals for all students.

According to legislators, the bill is expected to cost $115 million in its first year, with estimated annual costs of $194 million in future years, depending on how many schools opt-in.