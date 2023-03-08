As Big Ten Tournament at United Center Begins, Worker Strike ‘Could Begin at Any Moment'

As Chicago's United Center prepares to host the Big Ten Men's Basketball tournament for five days beginning Wednesday, the threat of a concession worker strike is looming after bargaining talks between the union representing the workers and management failed for the 21st time Tuesday.

"Compass/Levy failed to reach an agreement with UNITE HERE Local 1 and concessions workers at the United Center at last night's negotiations," a Wednesday statement from UNITE HERE Local 1 said. "Although contract talks with the company will continue on Saturday, March 11, a strike could begin at any moment, including during the Big Ten Tournament."

The union, which says it represents nearly 700 food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cook and dishwashers at the arena, staged a one-day strike over the weekend, calling for better health benefits and higher wages from their employer, Levy Restaurants.

Prior to talks on Tuesday, the union released a statement from UNITE HERE Local 1 president Karen Kent, saying it was "doing everything it can to resolve the dispute before the Big Ten" tournament.

However, "if talks do not move forward," the statement warns, "employees at the United Center are prepared to take action at any moment, including, but not limited to, a strike.”

In a statement released early Wednesday, Levy said discussions are set to resume Saturday, March 11.

"At tonight’s bargaining session, as we have now across 21 such sessions, we continued to improve our offer," Levy's statement read. "We enhanced it this evening by proposing additional funding to lower the number of hours required to qualify for year-round health insurance, thus expanding the number of team members who will benefit."

Levy added that in the event a strike, food and beverage menus will be "adjusted to focus on fan favorites and top selling items."

Where Negotiations Stand

The union says that the idea of a strike, endorsed by 98% of members, is one they’re trying to avoid, but that they feel it may become necessary as a stalemate over health coverage continues.

“I am striking because after working 30 seasons for Compass/Levy at the United Center I have no way of retiring," union member and Stand Manager Jamie O'Neill said in a press release from UNITE HERE Local 1. "I have given my life to this company and those decades of service have meant nothing to them.”

The employees are managed by Levy Restaurants, which says it has offered increased wages, a new pension fund and a proposal to provide healthcare to 85% of the union’s members at the arena.

The company says that the sticking point in negotiations remains the Union’s Hotel Health Fund, which Levy argues “helps to subsidize shortfalls for other employers.”

UNITE HERE’s union not only represents United Center workers, but also an additional 16,000-plus members in various industries in the city.

Levy says that the proposals put forth by the union would require it to make contributions toward health care for employees who don’t work at the arena.

“Through the union’s Hotel Health Fund, the union is saying it wants to control access to health care,” a Levy spokesperson said. “What the union is not saying is that our contributions to its plan would subsidize its broader fund…This means that we will have to make contributions for our team members who do not qualify for insurance under the union’s plan, and these contributions will instead benefit workers who may never work a shift at the United Center.”

How Would a Strike Affect United Center Food Service During the Big Ten Tournament?

In terms of what a potential strike would cause, Levy says that food and beverage service would “continue as normal” under current plans, but in the event of a work stoppage, menus would be “adjusted to focus on fan favorites and top-selling items.”

Specialty stands would be closed in the event of a strike. Clubs with sit-down service, including the Stadium Club and Ketel One Club, are not typically open during the tournament, according to the company.

The tournament is scheduled to get underway Wednesday when Wisconsin and Ohio State tangle at 5:30 p.m.

Top-seeded Purdue is scheduled to play at 11 a.m. Friday. Illinois will face Penn State on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., with the winner slated to play Northwestern on Friday at the same time.