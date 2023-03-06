Where is the Big Ten Tournament 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's March and that means postseason basketball.

Before the big, national tournaments, the conferences around the country will be holding their own tournaments.

That includes the Big Ten, which just concluded it's women's tournament and has the men's tournament approaching.

Where is the Big Ten Tournament 2023?

The men's tournament will be held at the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks.

The Bulls are on the road until March 15. The Blackhawks are on the road until March 14, then go back on the road until March 26.

The tournament begins Wednesday and wraps on Sunday, March 12, before either team returns.

The Big Ten champion will earn an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Championship tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Big Ten basketball tournament.

What is the bracket for the 2023 Big Ten men’s tournament?

Here’s how the men’s edition of the 2023 tournament is looking, with Ohio State-Wisconsin and Nebraska-Minnesota kicking off the action:

What channel is the Big Ten tournament on?

All games of the men's tournament ahead of Saturday, March 11 will be available on the Big Ten Network/FOX Sports App.

The action can be watched on CBS/Paramount+ for Saturday and Sunday games.

When is the Big Ten tournament be in 2023?

The men's tournament will run from March 8 through March 12.

How much are tickets to the Big Ten tournament?

Tickets for the men's tournament range between $35 - $105, according to BigTen.org.

Students of Big Ten universities can purchase tickets for $25 to catch the session featuring their school. ID must be presented to purchase.

How many teams make the Big Ten tournament?

All 14 teams in the men's tournament are set to participate in the tournament with the top 10 seeds receiving a bye, while the top four seeds earn a spot into the third round automatically.

Who won the Big 10 basketball tournament in 2022?

In 2022, the Iowa men's and women's basketball programs won the Big Ten tournaments and earned automatic bids into the NCAA tournament that year.