Shaq's first Big Chicken restaurant in the Chicago suburbs to celebrate grand opening next week

Big Chicken, the fast-casual restaurant chain founded by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, will commemorate the grand opening of its first Chicago-area location with a free food giveaway and special menu item.

Situated at 9421 W. Higgins Rd. in Rosemont, the location will open its doors on Tuesday. As part of grand opening celebrations, the first 34 guests in line - in recognition of Shaq's jersey number - will receive free food for a year, specifically one sandwich per week.

While it's unclear if the formers Laker star himself will be in attendance, the NBA legend has been known to attend grand openings in the past.

The chain, which has more than a dozen locations, mainly on the East and West Coasts, "fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors" and offers everything from chicken sandwiches to mac and cheese and sweet potato fries, according to its website.

Anyone who stops by, on opening day or some time after, will be able to indulge in a unique menu item only available in the Chicago area. In partnership with Stan's Donuts, Big Chicken is cooking up a "Spicy Chicken Stanwich," which features Nashville Hot Chicken and Big Chicken sauce on a Stan's maple glazed donut.

If the sandwich is something you might enjoy -- just know it will only be available for a limited of time.

While the Rosemont restaurant is the area's first, another is in the works along Roselle Road in Schaumburg. An opening date for that location has yet to be announced.