Bicyclist killed in Highland Park hit-and-run ID'd by Lake County Coroner

The bicyclist who on Friday afternoon was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Highland Park has been identified.

The victim has been identified as Maureen Werner, 49, an update from the Lake County coroner said, with preliminary autopsy results showing that Werner died as a result of blunt force injuries.

According to officials, the incident occurred at 12:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Deerfield and Piccadilly Roads.

Authorities say the victim, a bicyclist, was struck by a vehicle and was "severely injured." Werner was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she died shortly after arriving.

A Facebook post from Highland Park mayor Nancy Rotering said the "offending vehicle left the scene prior to emergency services’ arrival."

No one is was in custody and officials are investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 847-432-7730 or police@cityhpil.com.