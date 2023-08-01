2 Chicago hospitals make US News & World Report's Best Hospitals in America list

Two Chicago hospitals have been recognized as among the best hospitals in the nation, according to a report released Tuesday morning.

U.S. News & World Report's yearly "Best Hospitals" list evaluated around 5,000 hospitals in more than 30 medical and surgical specialties through an analysis of millions of hospital visits and admissions. Separate from the specialty rankings, the publication named 22 hospitals to its national Honor Roll for "demonstrating exceptional breadth of excellence across clinical specialties," according to its website.

Both Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago made the list.

In years past, the publication ranked the top Honor Roll hospitals on a point system. However, in July, U.S. News & World report announced it was eliminating an ordinal ranking this year, with leadership saying the previous format obscured "the fact that all of the Honor Roll hospitals have attained the highest standard of care in the nation."

That same month, the publication announced a number of refinements to its rankings methodology, including the introduction of outpatient outcomes in key specialty rankings, the expanded inclusion of other outpatient data and an increased weight on objective quality measures.

You can find the complete list here.