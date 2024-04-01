Berwyn woman faces murder, kidnapping charges in death of Rockford car salesman

A Berwyn woman is facing murder and kidnapping charges in the death of a Rockford man.

Rosie Chavez, 46, is facing a first-degree murder charge as well as a felony count of kidnapping using force or a threat of force, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police found Crisoforo Osorio-Gonzalez, 36, dead in a Little Village alley near the 3600 block of West 26th Street on Feb. 13. Police say Chavez kidnapped the Rockford car salesman during a test drive and later killed him.

An online fundraiser was created to cover the costs of a funeral for Osorio-Gonzales. It had raised a little more than $3,600 of the $15,000 goal by Sunday evening.

“We are all devastated by the loss of Crisóforo,” wrote an organizer of the fundraiser. “We want to give Cris the tribute he deserves, honor his memory and say goodbye for the last time.”