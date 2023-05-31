Bears' Tyler Scott Says Justin Fields Is Last to Leave OTAs Every Day

Tyler Scott says Justin Fields is last to leave OTAs every day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tyler Scott offered his perspective being a rookie going through OTAs with the Chicago Bears on Adam Rank's The Sick Podcast.

One thing that stood out to him is Justin Fields' work ethic. He admitted an eye-popping detail about the third-year quarterback on the podcast.

"Every day I leave the facility, and rookies have to stay a little longer because we're on a different plan than the vets, and his car is still in the parking lot. He's probably the last to leave every single day," Scott said.

Fields is a workhorse. Scott made a point to mention he sees Fields' car in the same spot every day when he leaves the facility.

Scott also talked about his draft day experience on the podcast, mentioning Fields as one of the first people to message him once his name was called. Fields was also the first person to introduce himself once Scott arrived at Halas Hall.

Like most, Scott notices the things that show that Fields wants to be one of the best at his position. He gets to see Fields' work ethic up close and it's safe to say he's inspired by his new quarterback.

"Just a good dude. Real down to Earth. You can just tell that he wants to be great," Scott said. "It's easy to play for somebody like that. Ultimately, that's my job is to make him great."

