Bears Select Florida DL Gervon Dexter With 53rd Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

With the 53rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles selected Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter.

Head coach Matt Eberflus gets his 3-technique for the defense.

The ESPN broadcast was initially critical of the pick.

"Talented kid, but doesn't apply it on the football field enough week-in and week-out," Mel Kiper Jr. said. "Very athletic, but right now I would say at the pro level the word is blockable."

Shortly after drafting Dexter, the Bears traded up to No. 56 from No. 61 to take Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Stevenson is the third cornerback taken in the second round in the past four drafts for the Bears.

The Bears drafted cornerback Kyler Gordon with their second-round pick in 2022, No. 39 overall. It was also the Bears' first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and Poles' first pick as the general manager of the Bears. And in 2020, then general manager Ryan Pace drafted Jaylon Johnson in the second round with the 50th overall pick.

In the first round the Bears traded down from No. 9 to No. 10. They used the 10th overall pick to select Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Wright figures to be an immediate starter on the right side of the offensive line, protecting Justin Fields.

Here are the Bears remaining picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 4: No. 103

Round 4: No. 133 (from PHI)

Round 5: No. 136

Round 5: No. 148 (from NE through BAL)

Round 7: No. 218

Round 7: No. 258

