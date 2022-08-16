Bears' Roquan Smith Will Travel With Team for Seattle Seahawks Game

Roquan Smith will travel with team to Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Despite an ongoing “holdin” at Bears training camp, Matt Eberflus said he expects Roquan Smith to travel with the team to Seattle for their second preseason game on Thursday night. Whether or not Smith plays is another story however.

“Is he in the building? Yes. Is he engaged? Yes,” said Matt Eberflus.

Other than that, Eberflus didn’t have much of an update for any progress on contract negotiations between Smith and Ryan Poles.

At this point, the Bears have removed Smith from the PUP, and are free to fine him for missing practice. Eberflus wouldn’t disclose whether the team had disciplined Smith not putting on the pads yet, though.

“If we discipline a player or fine a player, all that, we’re not gonna discuss that up here with the media or with the public,” Eberflus said. “It’s gonna be in-house, internal.”

It’s fair to wonder if Smith’s open defiance of Eberflus and Poles is a detriment or a distraction to the team as a whole as they try to build a hard-nosed culture based on accountability. Eberflus hasn’t seen it that way.

“I see the guys are focused. I see that they’re ready, focused on Seattle, focused on our first road trip together, and wired in that way.”

In Smith’s absence, the Bears started Matt Adams at Will linebacker. Adams performed well in run defense, but Patrick Mahomes picked on him in pass defense. The Bears’ take on the Seahawks in their second preseason game this Thursday at 7 p.m.

