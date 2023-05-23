Bears QB Justin Fields Impresses Tremaine Edmunds at OTAs

Tremaine Edmunds excited for Bears offense after watching Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tremaine Edmunds played against Justin Fields when the Buffalo Bills came to Soldier Field to play the Bears last Christmas Eve, so he’s seen first hand the type of player Justin Fields is, up close and personal.

“Tremendous athlete,” Edmunds said. “He’s a lot bigger than I thought he was.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

But lining up against someone as an opponent is much different from lining up against a teammate in practice. Now, Edmunds has the opportunity to get to know Fields better as a person. He gets to see Fields everyday at Halas Hall and gets to understand what he’s like as a teammate. Now, Edmunds has a better idea of who Fields is as a worker and a leader.

“You can see that he makes guys around him better. He leads from the front. His work obviously speaks for itself. Just seeing him go out there every day and grow, develop, spreading the ball around, just his thinking. I’m seeing it first hand and I’m excited.”

Edmunds has barely been a Bear for two months, and yet coaches and teammates have already noted how he’s taken on a leadership role on the defense. Edmunds also made the play of the day on Tuesday, the Bears’ second day of OTAs, by intercepting a P.J. Walker pass in the middle of the field and taking it to the house. But Edmunds still gave props to Fields and the guys on the other side of the ball.

“They got a lot of good things going on the offensive side,” Edmunds said. “With his leadership and the way that he leads and obviously his playmaking abilities, it’s something to be excited about for sure.”

It’s only day two of OTAs and the Bears were the first to admit they’ve got a ways to go to create seamless chemistry on offense. There are several new pieces that need to assimilate, like DJ Moore, Robert Tonyan, Darnell Wright, Tyler Scott, Nate Davis and the whole host of new running backs. Mistakes were made, and mistakes will continue to be made. But on sheer athleticism alone, Fields is already impressing one of the new leaders on the defense.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.