Chicago Bears

Bears Fans Rank Among Top ‘Booziest' Fans, Survey Shows

Bears fans are averaging 4.5 drinks per game and spending around $58

Close-up of three people drinking cold beer
Storyblocks.com

The National Football League has a huge fan base -- many of whom appear to also be fans of another thing: beer. 

Chicago Bears fans ranked fourth as the “booziest” fans, averaging 4.5 drinks per game and spending around $58, according to SportsHandle. 

SportsHandle surveyed over 2,000 football fans around the country to determine which fans drink the most. The top five were: 

  1. Cincinnati Bengals
  2. Baltimore Ravens
  3. Buffalo Bills
  4. Chicago Bears 
  5. Carolina Panthers 

Bears fans also ranked fourth for being the biggest pregamers with 72% of their fans saying they drink before the game. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

They also ranked ninth for being the biggest lightweight drinkers as 55% of fans admitted to missing some or all of the game because they drank too much. 

Get the full list of NFL fan rankings here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago BearsChicago Bears FansChicago Bears ranking
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us