Bears Fans Rank Among Top ‘Booziest' Fans, Survey Shows

The National Football League has a huge fan base -- many of whom appear to also be fans of another thing: beer.

Chicago Bears fans ranked fourth as the “booziest” fans, averaging 4.5 drinks per game and spending around $58, according to SportsHandle.

SportsHandle surveyed over 2,000 football fans around the country to determine which fans drink the most. The top five were:

Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens Buffalo Bills Chicago Bears Carolina Panthers

Bears fans also ranked fourth for being the biggest pregamers with 72% of their fans saying they drink before the game.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They also ranked ninth for being the biggest lightweight drinkers as 55% of fans admitted to missing some or all of the game because they drank too much.

Get the full list of NFL fan rankings here.