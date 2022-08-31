Bears 53-man roster set; depth chart to be finalized originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
On Tuesday, the Bears complied with NFL rules by downsizing their roster to the finalized 53-man list. Surprising names like linebacker Jack Sanborn and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe made the list. Others, like veterans Michael Schofield and Mario Edwards Jr., were cut from the team.
The Bears plan to sign some of the players they cut back to the 16-man practice squad, like Trevon Coley. The team can start signing players to the practice squad at noon on Wednesday.
The team has yet to finalize a depth chart, signifying the starters. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy mentioned he's remaining patient around setting a first-team offensive line. But, the 53-man roster is finalized.
Here's the final list for the Bears 2022-23 roster.
Bears roster
Quarterback: Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian
Running back: David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Trestan Ebner
Wide Receiver: Darnell Mooney, Velus Jones Jr., Dante Pettis, Tajae Sharpe, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, N'Keal Harry
Tight End: Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin
Fullback: Khari Blasingame, Jake Tonges
Offensive Line: Braxton Jones, Larry Borom, Cody Whitehair, Zachary Thomas, Lucas Patrick, Sam Mustipher, Ja'Tyre Carter, Riley Reiff, Teven Jenkins
Defensive End: Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Dominique Robinson
Defensive Tackle: Justin Jones, Khyiris Tonga, Mike Pennel Jr., Angelo Blackson
Linebacker: Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow, Jack Sanborn, Matthew Adams, Joe Thomas, Caleb Johnson
Cornerback: Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tavon Young, Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley, Lamar Jackson, Jaylon Jones
Safety: Eddie Jackson, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Elijah Hicks, Jaquan Brisker, Dane Cruikshank