Bears 53-Man Roster Set; Depth Chart to Be Finalized

On Tuesday, the Bears complied with NFL rules by downsizing their roster to the finalized 53-man list. Surprising names like linebacker Jack Sanborn and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe made the list. Others, like veterans Michael Schofield and Mario Edwards Jr., were cut from the team.

The Bears plan to sign some of the players they cut back to the 16-man practice squad, like Trevon Coley. The team can start signing players to the practice squad at noon on Wednesday.

The team has yet to finalize a depth chart, signifying the starters. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy mentioned he's remaining patient around setting a first-team offensive line. But, the 53-man roster is finalized.

Here's the final list for the Bears 2022-23 roster.

Bears roster

Quarterback: Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian

Running back: David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Trestan Ebner

Wide Receiver: Darnell Mooney, Velus Jones Jr., Dante Pettis, Tajae Sharpe, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, N'Keal Harry

Tight End: Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin

Fullback: Khari Blasingame, Jake Tonges

Offensive Line: Braxton Jones, Larry Borom, Cody Whitehair, Zachary Thomas, Lucas Patrick, Sam Mustipher, Ja'Tyre Carter, Riley Reiff, Teven Jenkins

Defensive End: Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Dominique Robinson

Defensive Tackle: Justin Jones, Khyiris Tonga, Mike Pennel Jr., Angelo Blackson

Linebacker: Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow, Jack Sanborn, Matthew Adams, Joe Thomas, Caleb Johnson

Cornerback: Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tavon Young, Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley, Lamar Jackson, Jaylon Jones

Safety: Eddie Jackson, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Elijah Hicks, Jaquan Brisker, Dane Cruikshank

