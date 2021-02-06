Indiana

Bat Infestation Troubles SW Indiana County's Offices

County employees in a southwestern Indiana county are ducking for cover these days amid a bat infestation that periodically sends the flying mammals fluttering through their offices.

Knox County Commissioners President Trent Hinkle says bats have found a home in the attics of a former jail building in downtown Vincennes which houses the county’s probation department, E-911 and community corrections.

The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports the commissioners tentatively chose a company Tuesday that bid $48,000 for a bat-removal project and subsequent thorough cleaning of the building.

Local

coronavirus illinois 56 mins ago

Illinois Reports 3,062 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Additional Deaths Saturday

Chicago Forecast 1 hour ago

How to Avoid Carbon Monoxide Poisoning When Heating Your Home

Hinkle says he will take that funding request to the county council at its next meeting.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Indianabatsknox county
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us