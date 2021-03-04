Barrington

Barrington Woman Charged With Aggravated Battery of a Child, Police Say

A Barrington woman was charged with Aggravated Battery of a Child Thursday stemming from incidents which occurred in a suburban church, police said.

Ann Marie Dziedzic, 36, was charged with one count of Aggravated Battery of a Child and five counts of Aggravated Battery in a Church based on events at The Lutheran Church of Atonement in Barrington, where she was employed as a child care worker, authorities said.

According to police, an investigation into the allegations began Feb. 4 after the Department of Children and Family Services received an anonymous tip.

There were no serious injuries sustained by the victims, police said.

