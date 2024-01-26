Barrington High School will have grief counselors on hand Friday after a 17-year-old student was "accidentally" struck and killed by a Metra train Thursday morning while walking to school.

"Please know we are continuing to do everything we can to help the BHS community cope," a letter from Supt. Craig Winkelman said. "Additional Barrington 220 counselors will continue to be on hand at BHS for any student needing support. We have established a specific team of adults at BHS for the purpose of supporting all of our students during difficult times like this. Additional support is also available for students at all of our school buildings who may need to talk to someone."

The full letter from Winkelman can be found here.

According to officials, Marin Lacson, 17, was struck and killed by a Metra train just before 8 a.m. on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Main and Hough Streets in Barrington.

According to the Lake County Coroner's office, a preliminary investigation found Lacson was attempting to cross the tracks after a train had passed, but was "was struck by a second train passing through the area."

Though officials did not provide any additional information on the cause of the accident, it occurred on a particularly foggy morning in the Chicago area, with every county under a dense fog advisory through Thursday afternoon and early evening.

According to Winkelman's letter, Lacson was a junior at who was in the Chinese Immersion Program and a member of the Lacrosse team. Prior to attending BHS, Marin attended Countryside Elementary School and Station Middle School, Winkelman said.

"I'm just thinking about all that she'll never be able to do. It's hard," friend and teammate Isabella Benton told NBC Chicago with tears in her eyes. Benton and fellow teammate Paige Janicki stood at the train crossing Thursday, where a make-shift memorial of flowers and balloons was growing.

"She had the best, positive energy, so beautiful. Her own personality. That's what I loved about her, just amazing," Janicki said.

Janicki said the news of Lacson's passing left her in shock.

"I found out she passed away, no it's not her. It can't be her," Janicki said.

Both girls looked back on photos of them together celebrating Janicki's birthday a few months ago, never imagining it would be one of their last great times spent together.

"She’s one of the funniest people you’ll ever meet, so bright," Benton said, with tears in her eyes. "It’s cliché, but she lit up a room. So nice to everyone she met. It doesn’t feel real. I just wish I had one more practice."