Barrington High School student struck, killed by Metra train while walking to school

Officials in Barrington are investigating after a high school student was struck and killed by a Metra train Thursday morning.

According to the Barrington Fire Department, officials to responded to a scene at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks at the intersection of Hough Street (Route 59) and Main Street (Lake Cook Road), for a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a Metra commuter train.

Upon arrival, officers found a female pedestrian had sustained fatal injuries as a result of being struck. No other injuries were reported, the fire department said.

Some roads were closed and some Metra trains were delayed following the incident.

Later Thursday morning, Barrington High School released a statement saying the pedestrian, a BHS student, had been "accidentally" struck by the train while walking to school.

"It is with great sadness that I share with you the tragic news of the passing of one of our Barrington High School students," the statement read in part. "This morning the student was walking to school when the student was accidentally struck by a train on Route 59 and Main Street. The student’s family has been notified and is receiving support."

The school's full statement can be found below:

Dear Barrington Community,

It is with great sadness that I share with you the tragic news of the passing of one of our Barrington High School students. This morning the student was walking to school when the student was accidentally struck by a train on Route 59 and Main Street. The student’s family has been notified and is receiving support.

Please know we are doing everything we can to help the BHS community cope with the student’s passing. At this time additional Barrington 220 counselors are on hand at BHS for any student needing support. We have established a specific team of adults at BHS for the purpose of supporting all of our students during difficult times like this. Additional support is also available for students at all of our school buildings who may need to talk to someone.

We are working with the Barrington Police Department and will provide further information as soon as we are able to do so. Our thoughts go out to the student’s family during this very difficult time.

According to officials, the incident is being investigated by the Barrington Police Department, with the assistance of the Metra Police Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.