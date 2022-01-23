Bail Set at $850K for Arson Suspect Charged in Lansing Walmart Fire

A Cook County judge set bail at $850,000 Sunday for a south suburban Ford Heights woman charged in connection with a fire earlier this month at Walmart in Lansing.

Heather Weedon has been charged with felony arson and misdemeanor retail theft, according to a spokeswoman for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. Additional information about her arrest wasn't immediately available.

According to Lansing authorities, on Jan. 7, firefighters responded to the Walmart along Torrence Avenue and discovered "two separate fire areas" within the building.

Through an investigation, police and fire authorities determined the fires were intentionally set and began searching for two potential suspects.

A similar incident was reported three days later when multiple fires occurred at the Meijer in Highland, Indiana. According to police, the fires were likely set as a distraction by shoplifters.

Following the incident, authorities released surveillance photos of two potential suspects and announced a reward in hope of finding those responsible.

While Weedon has been charged in connection with the Walmart fire, it's unclear if anyone has been arrested for the fire at the Meijer store in Highland.

Police haven't said if they're searching for additional suspects.