Arson Suspected in 2 Fires at Lansing Walmart; Store Closed Until Further Notice

Police in Lansing are investigating after two fires believed to have been intentionally set occurred Friday evening at the city's Walmart, authorities said.

At approximately 6:34 p.m., the Lansing Fire Department responded to Walmart, 17625 Torrence Ave. for the report of a fire and located "two separate fire areas" within the building, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish both within 15 minutes, according to fire department officials. The store sustained "considerable damage" and will remain closed until further notice, authorities said Saturday.

Investigators have determined the fires were intentionally set by one or two people, but have yet to make any arrests. Arson investigators and police detectives are in the process of reviewing security footage to obtain further evidence, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Fire Department at 708-895-7400.

