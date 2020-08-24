Chicago Cubs

Báez Hits 2 HRs, Cubs Beat Tigers for 11,000th Franchise Win

Only the Giants have won more games than the Cubs, with 11,179 victories

Javier Báez hit two home runs and the Chicago Cubs became the second franchise in major league history to post 11,000 wins, beating the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Monday night.

Only the Giants have won more, with 11,179 victories after starting in New York in 1883 and later moving to San Francisco.

The Cubs, who earned their first victory in 1876, improved to 11,000-10,414. The Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers are close behind with 10,996 wins.

David Bote homered and drove in four runs for the NL Central-leading Cubs. Báez had three RBIs.

Cubs starter Alec Mills (3-2) got the win, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Tigers top prospect Casey Mize (0-1) made his first home start, allowing four runs — three earned — on five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two.

The Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on two-out, RBI singles by Bote and Nico Hoerner. Ian Happ walked to load the bases, but Anthony Rizzo popped out on the next pitch.

Jeimer Candelario had an RBI grounder for the Tigers in the third.

The Cubs scored four in the fourth, starting with Bote’s leadoff homer over the Chicago bullpen in left-center field.

Hoerner reached on an error, stole second and took third on a flyball. That ended Mize’s night, and Rizzo greeted Tyler Alexander with an RBI single. Báez followed with a two-run homer to make it 6-1.

Christin Stewart’s two-run homer in the seventh cut the deficit to 6-3.

Báez hit a solo home run in the ninth and Bote added a two-run single.

The Cubs won their first game against Louisville on April 25, 1876. They reached 10,000 victories against the Houston Astros on April 23, 2008.

The teams play the second of three games Tuesday evening, with Spencer Turnbull (2-2, 3.65) starting against an undetermined Cubs starter.

