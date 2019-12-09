An autopsy is scheduled for Monday for rap artist Jared Anthony Higgins, also known as Juice WRLD, who died unexpectedly at the age of 21 Sunday following a "medical emergency" at Midway Airport.

Chicago police are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death with an update possible after 3 p.m. Monday, spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

An autopsy was conducted Monday for rap artist Jarad Anthony Higgins, also known as Juice WRLD, who died unexpectedly at the age of 21 Sundayfollowing a "medical emergency" at Midway Airport, but more tests are needed before officials can determine a cause of death, the Cook County Medical Examiner said.

The cause and manner of death for Higgins remained pending Monday afternoon, with cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology tests needed, according to the medical examiner.

Chicago police were awaiting the results of the autopsy as part of their investigation.

