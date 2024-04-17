Authorities investigating sexual abuse, pregnancy of resident at Geneva care facility

Law enforcement in Kane County are investigating a pregnancy and allegations of sexual abuse at a care facility for disabled adults, officials said.

The Marklund Hyde Center in Geneva said a female victim, who lived at the facility for 20 years, was found to be pregnant last week. She gave birth after being taken to Delnor Hospital.

“In our 70-year history, we have never experienced anything like this,” said Gil Fonger, Marklund President and CEO. “I can guarantee that we will do everything possible to ensure that Marklund will continue to provide a safe home for those we serve and the quality care and support that families have always expected from us.”



The non-profit facility is cooperating with investigators. The victim, who is non-verbal and cannot walk on her own, was nearly full-term in her pregnancy when it was discovered. The facility said it’s possible her disability, with a distended abdomen, made it harder to notice.

“The fact that this pregnancy went unnoticed is part of the ongoing investigation. Symptoms of the resident's disability might have masked the appearance of pregnancy,” a statement from Marklund said.



The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the allegations of sexual abuse. The victim could not consent in her capacity and access to residents is strictly controlled and monitored.

“Based upon the initial investigation, three male staff members were immediately placed on paid leave,” a statement from Marklund said. “These, as well as other current and former employees, have cooperated with county detectives and public health officials, and have participated in DNA tests as well as interviews.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health released the following statement Wednesday:

"IDPH is actively investigating allegations involving the Marklund Hyde Center. IDPH takes all allegations of sexual abuse with the utmost seriousness and urgency. The agency immediately launched an investigation upon learning of these allegations and is closely monitoring the facility. A survey team is on-site and will remain there until the investigation is complete. IDPH is strongly committed to protecting the health, well-being and safety of all residents in our care. We will have no further comment on the investigation until it concludes."

Marklund officials said the family of the woman, whose age and identity are being withheld, decided to keep her housed in the facility since it’s the only home she’s known. Her baby remains in hospital care.

The criminal investigation will focus on staff members who had access to the victim.

“She’s non-verbal. So this is an act of evil, an absolute act of evil by someone,” Fonger said. “That we will find out, through our investigation or the Kane County Sheriff, we will find out who they are. It’s a heinous act done to one of our residents.”

A full statement from Fonger can be read below:

"On April 9, 2024, Marklund administration was informed of a case of sexual abuse against a resident of the Marklund Hyde Center campus in Geneva, which resulted in a pregnancy. Administration immediately reported the situation to the Kane County Sheriff, as well as to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Marklund disclosed the information in a press release to media, families/guardians and staff the following day, April 10.

Marklund administration is fully cooperating with IDPH and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in the ongoing investigation and taking their lead on what details can and cannot be released. In addition, Marklund is following HIPAA regulations with regard to confidentiality of personal health information.

Based upon the initial investigation, three male staff members were immediately placed on paid leave. These, as well as other current and former employees, have cooperated with county detectives and public health officials, and have participated in DNA tests as well as interviews.

The resident later delivered a baby at Delnor Hospital in Geneva. The resident is recovering and her family chose to have her return to her home at Marklund.

In our 70-year history, we have never experienced anything like this. I can guarantee that we will do everything possible to ensure that Marklund will continue to provide a safe home for those we serve and the quality care and support that families have always expected from us. The safety and security of our residents is always our top concern.

The fact that this pregnancy went unnoticed is part of the ongoing investigation. Symptoms of the resident's disability might have masked the appearance of pregnancy."

Founded in 1954, Marklund is a nonprofit organization that provides residential, educational and therapeutic services to individuals with severe and profound developmental disabilities. It serves 178 individuals at three residential locations in Geneva, Bloomingdale and Elgin. The Marklund Hyde Center campus in Geneva serves 96 adult residents who reside in six 16-bed Intermediate Care Facility homes.