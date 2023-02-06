Chicago Fire Department

1 Injured as Austin Warehouse Fire Causes Street Closures

By James Neveau

Firefighters are battling a warehouse blaze in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood on Monday afternoon, causing street closures and calls for additional resources at the scene.

According to fire officials, the fire in the 4700 block of West Lake Street has been upgraded to a 2-11 fire, with additional units and water resources called to help battle the blaze.

At least one person was injured, according to fire officials. Firefighters located a caged dog inside of the structure, and a firefighter was bitten as they carried the cage outside.

The fire has caused street closures along Lake Street, which is shut down between Kenton and Cicero avenues, according to Total Traffic.

NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter at the scene:

We will have more details on this fire as they become available.

