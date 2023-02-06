news

Large Fire Reported in Chicago Heights; Giant Plume of Smoke Visible for Miles

By NBC 5 Staff

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire in Chicago Heights that is sending giant plumes of smoke visible for miles.

According to preliminary reports, a heavy fire has damaged multiple buildings and is currently burning a structure at East 11th Avenue and Washington Streets.

Photos and video show a massive cloud of smoke billowing into the air as flames shoot out underneath.

Officials have not provided further details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

