Aurora To Provide Free Groceries To Over 12k Families

The City of Aurora will host a community-wide pop-up food pantry Monday for over 1,200 families as the pandemic brings financial burdens.

The food pantry will open at 9 a.m. at Phillips Park in Aurora and will allow for no-contact drive-thru food distribution.

According to a release, the groceries will include boxes of "fresh and quality" meat, dairy and produce provided by the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

“Our pop up pantries are a mixed blessing,” Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said. “While we are happy to provide this much-needed service for our community, it is disheartening to see the need continue to grow during this pandemic. Thankfully, through our partnerships, we have the ability and opportunity to help.”

Nearly 100 volunteers and staff members will be at the pantry to work the distribution, the release said.