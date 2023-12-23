Aurora man charged in Wheaton bar shooting that left another man dead

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

An Aurora man has been charged in connection with the killing of another man at a Wheaton bar Friday morning, officials said.

Michael Freund, 49, has been denied pre-trial release and faces one count of first-degree murder in the killing of Dexter Perkins at Rosie O'Reilly's Bar.

The shooting was reported at around 8:45 a.m. at the bar, located at 0N131 Gary Ave.

The bar's owners said the argument started over leftover pizza between the victim -- a regular -- and three first-time customers.

"One minute they’re hugging, next minute they’re arguing and then the guy went to get his gun," owner John Dwyer said.

The argument then spilled out onto the front deck where shots were fired. Rosie O'Reilly's owners showed NBC Chicago footage recorded by another bar patron that showed one man pulling out a gun and firing two shots into the air.

The video ended before the fatal shot was fired. DuPage County officials confirmed the victim to be Dexter Perkins, whose age was not released.

"He was just, you know, a nice guy," owner Theresa Dwyer said. "Come in and visit with people. Sometimes there was, you know, teasing back and forth and stuff. But life is life.”

The Dwyers said the suspected gunman stayed at his pickup truck until police responded to the scene.

"I've always said this could happen anywhere, anytime, for the smallest of reasons and this is a prime example," John Dwyer said.