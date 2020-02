An ATM was stolen from a gas station Tuesday in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side.

About 1:35 a.m. three males wearing ski masks broke out the glass of a gas station in the 5100 block of South Pulaski Road, dragged the ATM outside and put it inside of a brown van, Chicago police said.

No one is in custody and no injuries were reported, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.