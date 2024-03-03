At least 9 charged following large teen gathering in South Loop

At least nine teens were facing charges after violence erupted on Saturday night as a large group of young people gathered in the South Loop.

Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, during the gathering at around 8 p.m. Saturday near South Canal Street and West Roosevelt Road. Officers who were nearby when shots were fired found two gunshot victims in a bank parking lot, according to Chicago police.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and neck and later rushed to the hospital where he died. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen as Jeremy Smith.

A second victim, a 15-year-old boy, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in fair condition at the hospital. One suspect was placed into custody, and a weapon was recovered on scene, police said.

In an update on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police announced nine people, ranging in age between 14 and 18 years old, had been charged with a variety of offenses. Here's additional information on those arrested and the charges they're facing:

16-year-old boy - Misdemeanor disorderly conduct/breach of peace

17-year-old boy - Disorderly conduct/breach of peace, simple assault - both misdemeanors

16-year-old girl - Misdemeanor disorderly conduct/breach of peace

14-year-old boy - Misdemeanor disorderly conduct/breach of peace

17-year-old boy - Misdemeanor simple assault

16-year-old girl - Misdemeanor reckless conduct

17-year-old girl - Misdemeanor reckless conduct

17-year-old girl - Misdemeanor disorderly conduct/breach of peace

An 18-year-old woman, identified as Sybrina Collins, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, police said.

Three others were also cited for curfew violations.