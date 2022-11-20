At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side

At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said.

The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.

Two children were also injured, but not seriously, according to officials.

It remains unclear what led up to the crash.