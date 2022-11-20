At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side

At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said.
The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
Two children were also injured, but not seriously, according to officials.
It remains unclear what led up to the crash.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.