At Least 6 Minors Shot in Chicago in Last 24 Hours

A string of shootings across Chicago Wednesday left at least 10 people shot, and, according to police, at least half of those who suffered gunshot wounds were under the age of 16.

According to authorities, the youngest victim -- a 6-year-old boy -- remains in critical condition.

At approximately 2:19 p.m. in the 6100 block of S. Vernon Avenue in the city's West Woodlawn neighborhood, police say a 6-year-old boy was inside a third floor apartment when a bullet struck him in the back. Authorities say the gunfire came from within the building, but provided no further information.

According to police, the child was rushed to a nearby hospital by a family member. He was last listed in critical condition.

Just a few hours later, not more than four miles away, four teens were shot while sitting on the porch of a residence in the city's Englewood neighborhood, police say.

According to authorities, at approximately 6:42 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Union, a 16-year-old and three 15-year-olds, all male, were sitting on a porch when an unknown person fired shots at the group.

The 16-year-old was shot in the right leg and taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in fair condition, police said. The 15-year-old victims sustained gunshot wounds to the leg, arm and stomach, and were transported to area hospitals where they were last listed in good condition, police said.

Two hours later, at approximately 8:58 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull in the city's Little Village neighborhood, a 15-year-old male was fatally shot in the abdomen.

According to police, he transported himself to a nearby hospital in serious condition. He was later pronounced.

According to authorities, no one is in custody in any of the incidents.

This past weekend, Chicago police say there were 35 shooting incidents. As a result, 44 people were victims of gun violence, and eight of those people were killed.