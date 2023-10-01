At least 3 injured when shootout erupts at Northwest Indiana car show

At least three people sustained injuries in a shootout at a car show on Sunday afternoon in East Chicago, Indiana, according to police.

The shooting unfolded at around 3:45 p.m. during the "Stunna Jam Custom Car Show and Sound Competition" at Jeorse Park Beach along Lake Michigan. In a news release, police explained they were initially informed that a fight was occurring near the front of Ameristar Casino East Chicago, but later told one was actually taking place at the event stage.

Chief Jose Rivera and Deputy Chief Justin Orange then went to the stage to calm down the two individuals who had been involved in the disturbance. As the officers began to clear the area, several gunshots were fired near the stage, causing panic among those in attendance, police said.

Rivera then observed a man shooting into the crowd, and subsequently began to pursue the suspect as he ran away. The police chief caught up to the suspect and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint, authorities said. The suspect complied, tossed his gun onto a vehicle and was taken into custody, police stated.

The suspect was transported to a Chicago hospital with unspecified injuries and said to be in stable condition as of late Sunday. Three spectators sustained gunshot injuries and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation shows the two shooters were the two men originally involved in the disturbance. The second individual later turned himself into East Chicago police.

Detectives were in the process of conducting interviews and viewing video of the incident late Sunday. Charges had yet to be filed.