At just 17, Chicago teen celebrates earning doctorate degree from Arizona State University

At 17, Dorothy Jean Tillman is a typical teenager in a lot of ways who just happens to have a new title.

Tillman recently earned her Ph.D. in integrated behavioral health from Arizona State University, adding another phenomenal accomplishment to a life already full of accolades.

"When I was going to ZooLights it asked for my title, and I put in 'doctor' for the first time, that's when it first set in," Tillman told NBC Chicago.

A native of Chicago's South Side Tillman was homeschooled by her mother and began her journey into higher education at the age of 10.

By the age of 12, Tillman had earned a bachelor's degree in humanities before earning her master's degree at 14.

Tillman completed courses both in-person and online during her unconventional path through higher education.

“At a very young age, there was a lot I was on top of very fast,” she said. "There's also like a time where I sit back and I'm like, this is actually kind of crazy. I accomplished all of this.”

On top of her academic achievements, Tillman is also a poet, dancer and entrepreneur. In 2020, she launched the Dorothy Jeanius STEAM Leadership Institute, offering programs for Chicago's youth.

"STEAM is just like STEM, but it adds the arts because I feel like that left-brain right-brain balance is important," she said.

Tillman said all of her accomplishments were made possible because people poured into her, including her mother, her best friend and her grandmother, former 3rd Ward Ald. Dorothy Tillman.

“I am so grateful for all of those people for pouring in to me,” she said.

Tillman said her next steps include celebrating her 18th birthday, going to prom and attending her commencement ceremony for her Ph.D.