As tax season nears, here's when to expect your refund

Most refunds are issued in 21 days, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

By Cristina Gonzalez/NBC News and NBC Chicago Staff

Tax season is slated to begin on Monday, and that means the time to file is almost here.

But for those excepting a refund - the wait won't be over once the season officially begins.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, most refunds are issued in less than 21 days. However, there may be delays on some occasions.

"The IRS warns taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making large purchases or paying bills," the agency said. "Some returns may require additional review and may take longer."

The IRS does make it easy for taxpayers to check the status of their refunds through a free tool called "Where's My Refund?"

To check the status of your refund you will need the following personal information:

Once you have that information, you can start your verification request in the "Where's My Refund" tool here.

You can start checking the status of your refund within:

  • 24 hours after electronically filing a 2024 tax return
  • 3 or 4 days after electronically filing a 2023 return
  • 4 weeks after mailing the return
