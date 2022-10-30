As Halloween Nears, Here Are Trick-or-Treat Times for Dozens of Chicago Suburbs

One of the most-loved spooky season traditions is just hours way - trick-or-treating.

Children dressed in Halloween costumes will flood neighborhoods across Chicago and the suburbs, going house to house hoping for some sweet treats.

From Grayslake to Wheaton and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a list of when and where trick-or-treating will take place across the suburbs.

Algonquin : 3 to 7 p.m.

: 3 to 7 p.m. Antioch: 4 to 7 p.m.

Arlington Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.

Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bartlett: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m.

Buffalo Grove: 3 to 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Deerfield: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Elgin: 4 to 7 p.m.

Elk Grove Village: 1 to 8 p.m.

Elmhurst: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Evanston: 4 to 7 p.m.

Fox Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Glen Ellyn: 3 to 7 p.m.

Glendale Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.

Glenview: 3 to 7 p.m.

Grayslake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Gurnee: 2 to 5 p.m.

Highland Park: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Huntley: 4 to 8 p.m.

Hoffman Estates: 3 to 7 p.m.

Kildeer: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lake in the Hills: 2 to 8 p.m.

Lake Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

Lake Bluff: 4 to 7 p.m.

Lake Zurich: 3 to 8 p.m.

Libertyville: 4 to 8 p.m.

Lincolnshire: 4 to 8 p.m.

Lisle: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lombard: 3 to 7 p.m.

Mount Prospect: 3 to 8 p.m.

Mundelein: 4 to 8 p.m.

Naperville: No set time - police advise younger children end by dark; older children until 8 p.m.

Northbrook: 4 to 8 p.m.

Oak Park: 4 to 8 p.m.

Oak Brook: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Orland Park: 2 to 7 p.m.

Palatine: 3 to 7 p.m.

Park Ridge: 3 to 7 p.m.

Schaumburg: 3 to 7 p.m.

West Chicago: 3 to 7 p.m.

Wheaton: 3 to 7 p.m.

Wheeling: 3 to 7 p.m.

Winfield: 3 to 7 p.m.