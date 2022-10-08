With Halloween less than one month away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy.

Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in Illinois, one city has been named the safest when it comes to trick-or-treating, according to a study by Chamber of Commerce.

Naperville ranked as the fourth safest U.S. city for trick-or-treating, and the safest in Illinois. To determine the top 25 cities, researchers analyzed more than 300 census-defined places with a population of 100,000 and compared pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and number of law enforcement employees.

"A quaint suburb of Chicago, Naperville is no stranger to making the list of 'best cities' for families throughout the years," the study's portion about Naperville read. "With a population of just under 150,000, Naperville is located within the sweet spot of a small-to-mid-sized city. The city’s low number of registered sex offenders (20 per 100,000), violent crime (77 per 100,000), and property crime (1,311 per 100,000), as well as an average of two pedestrian fatalities per year, make it an ideal location for safe trick-or-treating."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gilbert, Arizona, took the top spot followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Cary, North Carolina.

Naperville was one of three Midwest cities to make the list, as well as Rochester Minnesota, which came in at fifth, and Overland Park, Kansas, which was ranked 17th.

The complete list of all 25 cities is below: