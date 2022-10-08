trick-or-treating

Chicago Suburb Named Among Safest US Cities for Trick-or-Treating. Read the Full List

With Halloween less than one month away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy.

Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in Illinois, one city has been named the safest when it comes to trick-or-treating, according to a study by Chamber of Commerce.

Naperville ranked as the fourth safest U.S. city for trick-or-treating, and the safest in Illinois. To determine the top 25 cities, researchers analyzed more than 300 census-defined places with a population of 100,000 and compared pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and number of law enforcement employees.

"A quaint suburb of Chicago, Naperville is no stranger to making the list of 'best cities' for families throughout the years," the study's portion about Naperville read. "With a population of just under 150,000, Naperville is located within the sweet spot of a small-to-mid-sized city. The city’s low number of registered sex offenders (20 per 100,000), violent crime (77 per 100,000), and property crime (1,311 per 100,000), as well as an average of two pedestrian fatalities per year, make it an ideal location for safe trick-or-treating."

Gilbert, Arizona, took the top spot followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Cary, North Carolina.

Naperville was one of three Midwest cities to make the list, as well as Rochester Minnesota, which came in at fifth, and Overland Park, Kansas, which was ranked 17th.

The complete list of all 25 cities is below:

  1. Gilbert, Arizona
  2. Cambridge, Massachusetts
  3. Cary, North Carolina
  4. Naperville, Illinois
  5. Rochester, Minnesota
  6. Irvine, California
  7. Scottsdale, Arizona
  8. Carlsbad, California
  9. Glendale, California
  10. Stamford, Connecticut
  11. Centennial, Colorado
  12. Boulder, Colorado
  13. Miramar, Florida
  14. College Station, Texas
  15. Bellevue, Washington
  16. Pembroke Pines, Florida
  17. Chandler, Arizona
  18. Burbank, California
  19. Overland Park, Kansas
  20. Sunnyvale, California
  21. Hillsboro, Oregon
  22. Surprise, Arizona
  23. Peoria, Arizona
  24. Torrance, California
  25. Murrieta, California

