Map Reveals Most Popular Halloween Candy in Each State for 2022. Here Are Illinois' Favorites

Sour Patch Kids took the crown for top Halloween candy in Illinois and six other states

With Halloween quickly approaching, many Americans are noticing large displays of candy inside drug stores and grocery stores popping up as they get ready for trick-or-treating.

While kids often take home a variety of candy, a recent map shows different states have different preferences when it comes to the best Halloween sweet treat.

The map, released by candystore.com was compiled using sales data across all 50 states over the past 15 years, focusing on the months leading up to Halloween.

As for Illinoisans, Sour Patch Kids was the overall winner, joining the likes of Alaska, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, Nebraska and New York.

Kit Kat came in 2nd place for Illinois, with Starburst taking home the state's Halloween candy bronze medal.

Illinois' neighbors seem to have a slightly different sweet tooth, with Butterfinger taking the top spot in Wisconsin and Starburst emerging as the overall winner for Indiana.

Overall, here were the nation's Top 10 favorite Halloween candies for this year:

  • 10. Candy corn
  • 9. Tootsie Pops
  • 8. Snickers
  • 7. Hershey Kisses
  • 6. Sour Patch Kids
  • 5. Hot Tamales
  • 4. Starburst
  • 3. M&M's
  • 2. Skittles
  • 1. Reese's Cups

Here's a look at each state's top three favorite candies for this Halloween:

StateTop CandyPounds2nd PlacePounds3rd PlacePounds
ALSkittles105263Starburst101928Hershey's Mini Bars93728
AKSour Patch Kids4873Twix4673Milky Way3982
AZHershey Kisses779828Hot Tamales775022Snickers712387
ARButterfinger201837Jolly Ranchers198276M&M's102837
CAReese's Cups1231675M&M's1219928Skittles1157821
COHershey Kisses120982Twix118372Milky Way102843
CTAlmond Joy2981Milky Way2371M&M's2003
DESour Patch Kids20083Skittles16728Life Savers11292
FLReese's Cups687288Skittles580002Hot Tamales401928
GASwedish Fish138928Jolly Ranchers113281Reese's Cups92837
HIHershey's Mini Bars26771Skittles25611Butterfinger21897
IDSnickers83648Starburst65728Candy Corn42998
ILSour Patch Kids152928Kit Kat135672Starburst120928
INStarburst92811Hot Tamales91928Jolly Ranchers72901
IAM&M's65779Reese's Cups57821Hershey's Mini Bars51729
KSM&M's211098Reese's Cups205637Sour Patch Kids197882
KYReese's Cups67901Hot Tamales55219Swedish Fish38726
LALemonheads109826Reese's Cups102827Blow Pops90827
MESour Patch Kids57829Starburst48982Candy Corn13927
MDHershey Kisses36718Hershey's Mini Bars35928Reese's Cups29837
MASour Patch Kids69697Butterfinger67827Dubble Bubble Gum48921
MIStarburst108928Candy Corn106527Butterfinger98726
MNHot Tamales175726Tootsie Pops167844Skittles144672
MS3 Musketeers91820Snickers88926Butterfinger81762
MOMilky Way45281Almond Joy41902Hot Tamales39092
MTTwix29833M&M's28981Dubble Bubble Gum23842
NESour Patch Kids89281Salt Water Taffy83128Twix41828
NVHot Tamales287363Hershey's Mini Bars267819Hershey Kisses219891
NHM&M's68993Starburst61992Jolly Ranchers40822
NJTootsie Pops145726M&M's142872Skittles139821
NMHershey's Mini Bars80726Jolly Ranchers70927Candy Corn52729
NYSour Patch Kids136729Hot Tamales132891Candy Corn80928
NCReese's Cups82019Snickers79281M&M's78291
NDHot Tamales59872Jolly Ranchers57281Candy Corn42871
OHM&M's154231Blow Pops153788Starburst141756
OKSkittles20091Dubble Bubble Gum18726Snickers13827
ORM&M's81982Reese's Cups76829Candy Corn62803
PAHershey's Mini Bars239081M&M's225783Skittles201736
RITwix14987M&M's14092Candy Corn11928
SCButterfinger111984Skittles104827Candy Corn86782
SDJolly Ranchers24128Starburst21827Candy Corn15827
TNTootsie Pops56123Salt Water Taffy50983Skittles42827
TXStarburst902918Reese's Cups889827Sour Patch Kids690987
UTTootsie Pops403727Candy Corn318772M&M's241726
VTM&M's36543Skittles28938Milky Way19928
VAHot Tamales153729Snickers151728Tootsie Pops123674
DCM&M's24770Tootsie Pops21673Blow Pops19827
WATootsie Pops167289Salt Water Taffy120982M&M's113728
WVBlow Pops38772Hershey's Mini Bars36279Hot Tamales30988
WIButterfinger104829Starburst102981Hot Tamales89635
WYReese's Cups23978Salt Water Taffy22503Dubble Bubble Gum18782

