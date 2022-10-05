Map Reveals Most Popular Halloween Candy in Each State for 2022. Here Are Illinois' Favorites

With Halloween quickly approaching, many Americans are noticing large displays of candy inside drug stores and grocery stores popping up as they get ready for trick-or-treating.

While kids often take home a variety of candy, a recent map shows different states have different preferences when it comes to the best Halloween sweet treat.

The map, released by candystore.com was compiled using sales data across all 50 states over the past 15 years, focusing on the months leading up to Halloween.

As for Illinoisans, Sour Patch Kids was the overall winner, joining the likes of Alaska, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, Nebraska and New York.

Kit Kat came in 2nd place for Illinois, with Starburst taking home the state's Halloween candy bronze medal.

Illinois' neighbors seem to have a slightly different sweet tooth, with Butterfinger taking the top spot in Wisconsin and Starburst emerging as the overall winner for Indiana.

Overall, here were the nation's Top 10 favorite Halloween candies for this year:

10. Candy corn

9. Tootsie Pops

8. Snickers

7. Hershey Kisses

6. Sour Patch Kids

5. Hot Tamales

4. Starburst

3. M&M's

2. Skittles

1. Reese's Cups

Here's a look at each state's top three favorite candies for this Halloween: