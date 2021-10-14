Art Institute Lions Sport Chicago Sky Jerseys for Playoffs Run

The Art Institute of Chicago lions standing outside the historic Michigan Avenue building will don Chicago Sky jerseys to support the team's WNBA Finals run.

The jerseys were placed on the lions at 4 p.m. Thursday and will remain on the statutes through the duration of the series, according to Art Institute officials.

The Chicago Sky are in their second-ever WNBA Finals, and after capturing a Game 1 triumph over the Phoenix Mercury, they lost 86-91 in Game 1 Wednesday night.

Game 3 will be played at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena on Friday at 8 p.m., with a packed crowd expected as the Sky works to take the lead back from the Mercury in the best-of-five championship series.

Here is the remaining schedule for the series:

Game 3: Friday, 8 p.m. (ESPN 2)

Game 4: Sunday, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 5*: Tuesday, 8 p.m. (ESPN 2)

*=if necessary