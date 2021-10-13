Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury: WNBA Finals Schedule, TV Information

The Chicago Sky are in their second-ever WNBA Finals, and after capturing a Game 1 triumph over the Phoenix Mercury, they will aim to give themselves a huge 2-0 lead in the best-of-five championship series.

The Sky, who are 6-1 through seven playoff games, have made a massive statement during the playoffs so far, and they’ll hope to keep that going when the teams renewed acquaintances on Wednesday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here is the remaining schedule for the series:

Game 2: Wednesday, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Friday, 8 p.m. (ESPN 2)

Game 4*: Sunday, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 5*: Tuesday, 8 p.m. (ESPN 2)

*=if necessary

Game 3 will be played at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena, with a packed crowd expected for a potential clinching game for the Sky.

Game 1 saw the Sky get off to a slow start, but a dominant second quarter propelled them to a 91-77 victory over the Mercury, wresting away home-court advantage in the series.

Kahleah Copper continued her remarkable playoff run with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the victory, while Courtney Vandersloot remained a strong facilitator as she scored 12 points and dished out a game-high 11 assists.

Candace Parker scored 16 points and hauled down eight rebounds, helping to neutralize one of the Mercury’s key advantages as they lost the rebounding battle to the Sky.

Stefanie Dolson was also dominant off the bench, with 14 points, including a pair of three-pointers.