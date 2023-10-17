Arsonist targets Halloween decorations on Chicago's North Side, police say

A serial arsonist is targeting Halloween and fall decorations in front of homes on Chicago’s North Side, with at least three of the fires set on the porches of residences.

According to Chicago police, at least eight fires have been linked to the same suspect since Oct. 4.

The most recent incident in the 3600 block of North Hoyne, which occurred on Monday at 3:27 a.m., caused damage to the front of the home, but no injuries were reported.

Incidents have been reported:

4600 block of North Lincoln, Oct. 4 at 1:50 a.m. (Ravenswood)

2100 block of West Montrose, Oct. 4 at 3:48 a.m. (Ravenswood)

4500 block of North Lincoln, Oct. 4 at 4 a.m. (Ravenswood)

4600 block of North Lincoln, Oct. 7 at 4:13 a.m. (Ravenswood)

4000 block of North Lincoln, Oct. 9 at 2:58 a.m. (North Center)

2100 block of West Agatite, Oct. 11 at 3:10 a.m. (Uptown)

2200 block of West Roscoe, Oct. 11 at 3:43 a.m. (Roscoe Village)

3600 block of North Hoyne, Oct. 16 at 3:27 a.m. (Roscoe Village)

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 35 and 40, 6-feet tall with slender build. He has thin hair, with a beard and mustache.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, blue jeans and carrying a messenger bag.

Police are asking the public to pay attention to any suspicious individuals loitering near their homes, and to preserve surveillance footage in the impacted areas.

They are also advising residents to move outdoor decorations away from homes.

Anyone with information on the incidents is encouraged to call the Bureau of Detectives’ Arson division at 312-746-7618.