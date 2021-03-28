rogers park

Armed Robberies Reported in Rogers Park

In each case, the robbers pulled up in a dark-colored sedan or SUV, got out and approached someone while displaying a gun, Chicago police said

Police are warning residents in Rogers Park of a pair of armed robberies reported last week on the North Side.

In each case, the robbers pulled up in a dark-colored sedan or SUV, got out and approached someone while displaying a gun, Chicago police said. They made off with the person’s cellphone and valuables.

Both robberies happened March 26, police said. One took place about 3 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Clark Street, while the other happened about 4:53 a.m. in the 6500 block of North Newgard Avenue.

The suspects were described as two males 15 to 20 years old. One stood 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

