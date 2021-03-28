Armed Robberies Reported in Rogers Park

Police are warning residents in Rogers Park of a pair of armed robberies reported last week on the North Side.

In each case, the robbers pulled up in a dark-colored sedan or SUV, got out and approached someone while displaying a gun, Chicago police said. They made off with the person’s cellphone and valuables.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Both robberies happened March 26, police said. One took place about 3 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Clark Street, while the other happened about 4:53 a.m. in the 6500 block of North Newgard Avenue.

The suspects were described as two males 15 to 20 years old. One stood 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.