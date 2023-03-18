Arlington Heights

5 Hurt, 1 Seriously, When SUV Crashes Into Sign in Arlington Heights

A fifth victim, a 71-year-old Chicago woman, was rushed to the hospital with a serious head injury and remained in critical condition Saturday evening.

By Matt Stefanski

Five people were injured, one seriously, when an SUV swerved off a roadway and crashed into a sign Saturday afternoon in Arlington Heights, according to authorities.

At around 1:15 p.m., a 2012 Ford Escape was heading southbound on Arlington Heights Road when it left the road and struck a monument sign outside AAEC Credit Union, police said in a news release. The driver, a 32-year-old woman, and three passengers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A fifth victim, a 71-year-old Chicago woman, was rushed to the hospital with a serious head injury and remained in critical condition Saturday evening.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected in the crash, authorities said. The collision is under investigation by the Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit.

