Approximately 12 vehicles burglarized near O'Hare International Airport overnight

Approximately a dozen vehicles were broken into near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Police said unknown perpetrators broke into numerous vehicles just after 5:50 a.m. in the 500 block of West O'Hare.

Authorities reported that items were removed from the burglarized vehicles, though the extent of what was stolen is unknown.

No one is in custody in connection to the burglaries, according to officials. The incident is under investigation by Area Five detectives.

There was no further information available.