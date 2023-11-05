Antisemitic signs placed on car windshields in Jefferson Park: police

Chicago police are investigating after an unknown suspect left a series of antisemitic messages on the windshields of cars on the city’s Northwest Side Sunday.

According to authorities, multiple cars parked in the 5400 block of West Wilson Avenue had cardboard signs with the hateful messages placed on their windshields on Sunday morning.

No suspect is in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating, according to police.

No further information on the case was immediately available.