Jefferson Park

Antisemitic signs placed on car windshields in Jefferson Park: police

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

Chicago police are investigating after an unknown suspect left a series of antisemitic messages on the windshields of cars on the city’s Northwest Side Sunday.

According to authorities, multiple cars parked in the 5400 block of West Wilson Avenue had cardboard signs with the hateful messages placed on their windshields on Sunday morning.

No suspect is in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating, according to police.

No further information on the case was immediately available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Jefferson Park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us