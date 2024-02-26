An Illinois fairground is offering a place to stay ahead of 2024 eclipse

Camping can involve sleeping out under the stars, but the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds is offering up a unique form lodging ahead of another show in the skies.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced this week that it is offering an Eclipse Weekend package ahead of a total solar eclipse that is set to take place on April 8.

Campers willing to spend $100 where campers can stay for four nights on the fairgrounds from April 5 to April 9, according to officials.

The Du Quoin State Fairgrounds offers campers a 50-foot by 20-foot campsite to stay on for the packaged four nights. The fairgrounds are located within 20 miles of the solar eclipse path of totality, according to officials.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

While the entire country will experience a partial solar eclipse, only the narrow path of totality will experience a total solar eclipse when the sky darkens as the moon blocks all sunlight and the solar corona, or atmosphere of the sun, is visible.

“The eclipse is expected to last four minutes and nine seconds,” Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said in a press release.

Throughout the camping days that are offered, SIU Carbondale is hosting the Southern Illinois Crossroads Eclipse Festival in partnership with NASA to offer a variety of events and activities leading up to the main event, Eclipse Day at Saluki Stadium, a guided eclipse experience, according to the press release.

To make a reservation to camp at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, campers can go to dqf.illinois.gov.