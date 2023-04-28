transit

Amtrak Train Derails at Union Station, Causing Metra Delays

The Amtrak logo seen on a train at Union Station in Washington, D.C, April 22, 2022.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Delays have been reported after an Amtrak train derailed at Union Station, according to Metra officials.

While the details of the derailment are currently unknown, the incident has caused delays to Metra's Southwest Service and BNSF lines.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The derailment has caused other tracks near the derailed train to temporarily become unusable until the train can be re-railed.

According to Metra BNSF, some trains may be delayed or canceled, though trains will continue to run on all usable tracks.

There is currently no further information,

This article tagged under:

transit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us