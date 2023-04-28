Amtrak Train Derails at Union Station, Causing Metra Delays

Delays have been reported after an Amtrak train derailed at Union Station, according to Metra officials.

While the details of the derailment are currently unknown, the incident has caused delays to Metra's Southwest Service and BNSF lines.

Southwest Service train #820 scheduled to depart 179th Street/Orland Park at 3:12 PM will not operate due to an Amtrak train derailment. Train #822, scheduled to depart 179th Street/Orland Park at 3:12 PM., will accommodate Customers. — Metra SWS (@metraSWS) April 28, 2023

BNSF TRAIN 1301, THE 3:27 PM ARRIVAL TO AURORA, IS ON THE MOVE AND MAY BE OPERATING 30 TO 35 MINUTES BEHIND SCHEDULE DUE TO AN AMTRAK LOCOMOTIVE DERAILMENT. UPDATED AT 3:12 P.M. — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) April 28, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The derailment has caused other tracks near the derailed train to temporarily become unusable until the train can be re-railed.

According to Metra BNSF, some trains may be delayed or canceled, though trains will continue to run on all usable tracks.

There is currently no further information,