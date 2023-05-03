Amtrak Cleared to Run Trains at 110 MPH on Routes Between Chicago, St. Louis

Officials with Amtrak and the Illinois Department of Transportation have cleared the railroad company to set new maximum speeds for their trains through select corridors in Illinois, with some trains now allowed to reach speeds of 110 miles per hour.

According to a press release, those maximum speeds will be in effect through most of the corridor between Chicago and St. Louis, with top speeds largely being reached between stations in Joliet and Alton.

“Trains will continue to operate at 110 mph for several weeks without a change in schedule to ensure everything on the system is running properly and to monitor the actual travel time between stations,” IDOT’s Deputy Director of Rails John Oimoen said in a statement.

The new speeds will impact Lincoln Service trains and Texas Eagle trains, according to the company. At this time, schedules will not be altered, but changes could come in the weeks ahead.

The previous speed limit had been 90 miles per hour, according to the company.

The changes are part of a special High Speed Rail Project, which led to the installation of traffic and train control systems. Additional warning signs and some fencing were also installed near the impacted railway, which is owned by Union Pacific Railroad.

More information can be found on the company’s website.