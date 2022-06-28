Amtrak: 4 Killed After Chicago-Bound Amtrak Train Hit Dump Truck, Derailed in Missouri

Amtrak on Tuesday afternoon updated from three to four the number of fatalities that occurred Monday when a Chicago-bound Amtrak train carrying more than 200 passengers derailed in central Missouri.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is now confirming that four people, three passengers and the truck driver, have lost their lives as a result of this grade crossing incident," Amtrak said Tuesday in a statement.

On Monday, Amtrak said that there were just three fatalities as a result of collision.

Eight cars and two locomotives on Southwest Chief Train No. 4, which had set off from Los Angeles, derailed at around 12:43 p.m. after hitting a dump truck at a crossing in Mendon, Missouri, the railroad agency said in a statement. The truck was "obstructing a public crossing" when the collision occurred, according to Amtrak.

Approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members were onboard at the time, authorities said. The severity of injuries wasn't immediately known.

Local emergency authorities responded to the scene to assist those injured.

Photos posted on social media showed the train on its side, with some passengers helping others evacuate, luggage strewn about and other passengers standing nearby.

Mendon is approximately 80 miles northwest of Columbia.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons tweeted about the derailment, saying "We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. @MoPublicSafety, @MSHP troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted."

The train was expected to arrive at Chicago's Union Station at around 2:30 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Amtrak advised individuals with questions about family or friends who were traveling on the train to call 1-800-523-9101.