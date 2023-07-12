An ambulance and a fire truck were struck in separate car crashes late Tuesday in Chicago's West Town and Greater Grand Crossing neighborhoods.

About 11:25 p.m., a person driving north on North Noble Street ran a red light and hit an ambulance which was traveling east on West Chicago Avenue, Chicago police said.

The passenger in the ambulance suffered a broken clavicle and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

The driver of the car was taken to the same hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries, police said.

About five minutes later, another driver ran a red light in the 300 block of East 79th Street, striking a back tire of a fire truck, causing the truck to flip on its side, police said.

Five Chicago firefighters were taken to nearby hospitals, where they were in good condition, according to police. The driver of the car was taken in good condition to Trinity Hospital.

Traffic citations were issued in both accidents.